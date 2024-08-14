|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Intimation regarding AGM, book closure date(s) and e-voting information (cut off date) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Took note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Please find voting results of 44th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.