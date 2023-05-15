<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>

To

The Members of

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited ("the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March,2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company has claimed additional compensation in respect of part of factory land acquired. The additional compensation demand is Rs.614.64 Lacs (including amount upto previous year Rs. 614.64 Lacs), which according to the management shall be accounted for as and when received. Had the additional compensation been accounted for the profit for the year and other current assets would have been higher by the said amount. (Refer Note no. 41 of the accompanying notes to the financial statements).

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

a) Note 62 to the standalone financial statements, which states that in the opinion of the management the provision made for debtors is sufficient and the balance debtors are good and recoverable and no further provision is required.

b) Note 35(a) to the standalone financial statements, which states that the premises in which stocks of the company valued at Rs. 172.16 lacs were lying was sealed on 16th August,2016. Legal case for release of material is pending. Therefore, verification of stock could not be carried out. However, in the opinion of the management no provision for any loss is required.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. The company has material matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes (Refer Note No. 29 to the standalone financial statements). We obtained the details of the disputes with their present status and documents. We made an indepth analysis of the dispute. We also considered legal procedures and other rulings in evaluating management’s position on these disputes to evaluate whether any change was required to management’s position on these disputes.

2. As on 31st March 2023, current tax assets and other current assets includes amounts recoverable from government department for which efforts for recovery are being made (refer Note No. 13 & 14 to the standalone financial statements). Our audit procedures consisted of evaluating whether any change was required to management’s position on the likelihood of recoverability.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis. Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and shareholder’s information report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available. and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and share holder’s information report, If, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting

Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note 26 to the financial statements;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;-Refer Note 57 to the financial statements;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;-Refer Note 58 to the financial statements; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation provided to us, during the year no dividend has been declared or paid by the company.

vi. Maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly reporting thereon is not applicable for current year.

For B. K. Shroff & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No: 302166E (OM PRAKASH SHROFF) Partner Membership No. 006329 Place: New Delhi Date: 15.05.2023 UDIN: 23006329BGYYUJ9370

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph (I) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023

(i) (a)(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(i) (a)(B) The company does not have any intangible assets and hence provisions of clause (i) (a) (B) are not applicable to the company.

(i) (b) All the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a regular program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(i) (c ) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(i)(d)During the year, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (includingright use assets) or intangible assets or both and hence provisions of clause (i) (d) are notpplicable to the company.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records maintaining by

(i) (e) the company no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company forholding .any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory (except material in transit or lying with third party or lyingin sealed premises) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory with respect to book records were not noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii)(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records maintained by the company, the total of current assets disclosed in the quarterly return QISIIFFR I filed by the company with banks are generally in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has made investments in but not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties and hence provisions of clause (iii)(a) and (c) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) (b) The terms and conditions on which investments are made are not prejudicial to the interestof the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the year no loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been given by the company.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public and hence provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of such accounts and records.

(vii) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputedstatutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not

been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Forum where pending Income Tax Act Income Tax 39.49 Commissioner (Appeals) Haryana Value Added Tax Act VAT 42.23 Punjab & Haryana High Court Himachal Pradesh Value added Tax Act VAT 3.48 Commissioner (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income, during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the companyhas not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the records of the company and information or explanation given to us, during

the year the company was not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financialinstitution or any other lender.

(ix)(c)

According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, term loans received during the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix)(d) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis has not been utilized for long term purposes.

(ix) (e) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, thecompany has taken Rs.92.10 lacs from joint venture partner to meet his obligation of their joint venture at the year end. (Refer note 35(b) to the financial statements)

(f) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, thecompany has raised loans during the year on the pledge of 699115 equity shares of the

companyheld in its associate company. The company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans raised.

(x) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us,during the year no money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence provisions of clause (x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the company.

According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us,

(x) (b) during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement

of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures and hence provisions of clause (x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on

the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) The auditors have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi)(c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, no whistle

blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company and hence provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company

has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The reports of internal auditors for the period under audit issued to the company till date

have been considered by us in determining our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to

be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvi) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(xvi) (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a CoreInvestment Company (CIC) or an exempted or unregistered CIC as defined in theregulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the group has four CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company and hence provisions of clause (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratio, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and weneither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period ofone year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, during the year CSR activities as per section 135 of the Companies Act,2013 was not applicable to the company and hence provisions of clause (xx) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, during the year preparation of consolidated financial statements was not applicable to the company and hence provisions of clause (xxi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

Annexure “B” referred to in Paragraph (II)(f) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”)issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Noteand the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI”.