Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Summary

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited (PSWML), established in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. It has interests in Fabrics, Bed Sheets, Acrylic Fiber, Cotton and Polyester Blended Yarns as well as Commodity Trading. The Company evolved into one of the most updated, professionally managed and growth oriented textile companies in India. The Cotton Yarn Unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.91.In the cotton yarn sector, the Company commissioned a Second Unit at Dharuhera in 1992 with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles for manufacturing polyester and cotton yarns. It offered PCDs on rights basis in Oct.93 to install an additional 12480 spindles to manufacture synthetic blended yarn; which increased the total capacity to 39480 spindles. Commercial production started in Apr.95 costing Rs 25.11 cr. This project went through a sea change due to certain infrastructural problems. In 1995-96, the Company increased the installed capacity of synthetic blended yarn by adding 1920 spindles, with a capital outlay of Rs 14 cr. It diversified into manufacture 100% polyester sewing thread for which the Company installed a new unit at Kheri, Himachal Pradesh, with 13440 spindles at a capital outlay of about Rs 29 Cr. The said project was part financed by a Rights Issue. The Company increased the installed capacity of cotton yarn by 16128 spindles.By the year 2000, the units capacity was further enhanced to 27,600 spindles. Thus, producing 7200 tonnes of cotton and polyester yarns. In order to meet the growing aspirations of the fashion industry, the capacity was increased to 30,672 spindles thus producing annually 6000 tonnes of sewing threads, in more than 3000 shades. Thereafter, the Cotton Yarn manufacturing at Dharuhera Spinning Unit in Haryana resumed production activities from August 31 , 2013. The Circular Knitting Machine got commissioned in June, 2016. Today, PSWML has a combined installed capacity of 80,912 spindles manufacturing 15,450 tonnes of yarn and threads per annum and the expansion goes on.