Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Balance Sheet

236.35
(-4.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.31

1.31

1.31

1.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.24

3.47

2.3

2.44

Net Worth

5.55

4.78

3.61

3.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.55

4.78

3.61

3.75

Fixed Assets

1.55

1.72

1.68

1.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.14

0.15

0.16

Networking Capital

0.61

0.77

0.92

1.14

Inventories

0.07

0.06

0.04

0.01

Inventory Days

1.33

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Debtor Days

4

Other Current Assets

1.5

1.22

1.24

1.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.27

-0.22

-0.2

-0.3

Creditor Days

40.01

Other Current Liabilities

-0.7

-0.31

-0.18

-0.15

Cash

3.22

2.14

0.85

0.54

Total Assets

5.54

4.77

3.6

3.75

