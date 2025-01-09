Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.24
3.47
2.3
2.44
Net Worth
5.55
4.78
3.61
3.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.55
4.78
3.61
3.75
Fixed Assets
1.55
1.72
1.68
1.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.14
0.15
0.16
Networking Capital
0.61
0.77
0.92
1.14
Inventories
0.07
0.06
0.04
0.01
Inventory Days
1.33
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Debtor Days
4
Other Current Assets
1.5
1.22
1.24
1.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-0.22
-0.2
-0.3
Creditor Days
40.01
Other Current Liabilities
-0.7
-0.31
-0.18
-0.15
Cash
3.22
2.14
0.85
0.54
Total Assets
5.54
4.77
3.6
3.75
