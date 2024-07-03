Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹280.05
Prev. Close₹290.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.75
Day's High₹280.05
Day's Low₹275.55
52 Week's High₹434.95
52 Week's Low₹95.11
Book Value₹42.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.09
P/E31.03
EPS8.88
Divi. Yield1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.24
3.47
2.3
2.44
Net Worth
5.55
4.78
3.61
3.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.73
8.11
6.63
5.55
yoy growth (%)
-66.26
22.22
19.53
29.53
Raw materials
-1.11
-2.84
-2.21
-2.29
As % of sales
40.92
35.02
33.36
41.29
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.95
-1.83
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.66
0.41
0.28
0.48
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.26
-0.2
-0.15
Tax paid
0
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Working capital
-0.42
-0.37
-0.05
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.26
22.22
19.53
29.53
Op profit growth
-170.3
33.65
-16.67
1,562.5
EBIT growth
-260.87
47.99
-41.58
-1.48
Net profit growth
-319.94
89.39
-51.28
10.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Koilpillai Joseph Davaraj
Independent Director
Nina Nayar
Independent Director
Lloyd John Pereira
Whole-time Director
Liam Norman Timms
Executive Director
Pradosh D
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajiv Kumar Sharma
Reports by Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd
Summary
Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited was incorporated as Pecos Hotels and Pubs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 14, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 26, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka and consequently the Company name was changed to Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited.The Company is involved in the business of running restaurants and pub services in Bangalore, with 4 Pubs providing 70s, 80s and 90s retro rock music since last 10 years. Promoter formed this Company to establish more pubs in Bangalore. He is also the founder of Pecos Pub. The Promoter launched the first Pecos Pub at Rest House (Classic) in 1989. In 2001, next joint was opened at Residency Road which was later on, shifted to Brigade Road (Mojos), then 2008 at 100 ft Indiranagar (Stones) and in 2010 at St. Marks (R&B).In the Initial days, promoter used to spent most of his time at the pub with his favorite music collection (i.e rock music from the 60s & 70s , old southern blues, jazz blues and country rock) playing in the background. The music not only attracted more customer but their visits became frequent too. The pub soon became a hangout for music lovers in general and retro rock lovers in particular. Many customers donated audio cassettes to the pub to be played on its rickety sound system.Apart from these, the clients themselves began to lend their creativity to the establishment they loved a
Read More
The Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is ₹36.09 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is 31.03 and 6.51 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is ₹95.11 and ₹434.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.60%, 3 Years at 109.31%, 1 Year at 181.75%, 6 Month at 49.11%, 3 Month at -19.45% and 1 Month at -8.13%.
