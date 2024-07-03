Summary

Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited was incorporated as Pecos Hotels and Pubs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 14, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 26, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka and consequently the Company name was changed to Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited.The Company is involved in the business of running restaurants and pub services in Bangalore, with 4 Pubs providing 70s, 80s and 90s retro rock music since last 10 years. Promoter formed this Company to establish more pubs in Bangalore. He is also the founder of Pecos Pub. The Promoter launched the first Pecos Pub at Rest House (Classic) in 1989. In 2001, next joint was opened at Residency Road which was later on, shifted to Brigade Road (Mojos), then 2008 at 100 ft Indiranagar (Stones) and in 2010 at St. Marks (R&B).In the Initial days, promoter used to spent most of his time at the pub with his favorite music collection (i.e rock music from the 60s & 70s , old southern blues, jazz blues and country rock) playing in the background. The music not only attracted more customer but their visits became frequent too. The pub soon became a hangout for music lovers in general and retro rock lovers in particular. Many customers donated audio cassettes to the pub to be played on its rickety sound system.Apart from these, the clients themselves began to lend their creativity to the establishment they loved a

