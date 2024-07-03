iifl-logo-icon 1
275.55
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

  • Open280.05
  • Day's High280.05
  • 52 Wk High434.95
  • Prev. Close290.05
  • Day's Low275.55
  • 52 Wk Low 95.11
  • Turnover (lac)2.75
  • P/E31.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.34
  • EPS8.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.09
  • Div. Yield1.09
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

280.05

Prev. Close

290.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.75

Day's High

280.05

Day's Low

275.55

52 Week's High

434.95

52 Week's Low

95.11

Book Value

42.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.09

P/E

31.03

EPS

8.88

Divi. Yield

1.09

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 30 Jul, 2024

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.61%

Non-Promoter- 30.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.31

1.31

1.31

1.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.24

3.47

2.3

2.44

Net Worth

5.55

4.78

3.61

3.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.73

8.11

6.63

5.55

yoy growth (%)

-66.26

22.22

19.53

29.53

Raw materials

-1.11

-2.84

-2.21

-2.29

As % of sales

40.92

35.02

33.36

41.29

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.95

-1.83

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.66

0.41

0.28

0.48

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.26

-0.2

-0.15

Tax paid

0

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Working capital

-0.42

-0.37

-0.05

-0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.26

22.22

19.53

29.53

Op profit growth

-170.3

33.65

-16.67

1,562.5

EBIT growth

-260.87

47.99

-41.58

-1.48

Net profit growth

-319.94

89.39

-51.28

10.54

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Koilpillai Joseph Davaraj

Independent Director

Nina Nayar

Independent Director

Lloyd John Pereira

Whole-time Director

Liam Norman Timms

Executive Director

Pradosh D

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajiv Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd

Summary

Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited was incorporated as Pecos Hotels and Pubs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 14, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 26, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka and consequently the Company name was changed to Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited.The Company is involved in the business of running restaurants and pub services in Bangalore, with 4 Pubs providing 70s, 80s and 90s retro rock music since last 10 years. Promoter formed this Company to establish more pubs in Bangalore. He is also the founder of Pecos Pub. The Promoter launched the first Pecos Pub at Rest House (Classic) in 1989. In 2001, next joint was opened at Residency Road which was later on, shifted to Brigade Road (Mojos), then 2008 at 100 ft Indiranagar (Stones) and in 2010 at St. Marks (R&B).In the Initial days, promoter used to spent most of his time at the pub with his favorite music collection (i.e rock music from the 60s & 70s , old southern blues, jazz blues and country rock) playing in the background. The music not only attracted more customer but their visits became frequent too. The pub soon became a hangout for music lovers in general and retro rock lovers in particular. Many customers donated audio cassettes to the pub to be played on its rickety sound system.Apart from these, the clients themselves began to lend their creativity to the establishment they loved a
Company FAQs

What is the Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd share price today?

The Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is ₹36.09 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is 31.03 and 6.51 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is ₹95.11 and ₹434.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd?

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.60%, 3 Years at 109.31%, 1 Year at 181.75%, 6 Month at 49.11%, 3 Month at -19.45% and 1 Month at -8.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.38 %

