Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

275.55
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd

Pecos Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.66

0.41

0.28

0.48

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.26

-0.2

-0.15

Tax paid

0

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Working capital

-0.42

-0.37

-0.05

-0.12

Other operating items

Operating

-1.34

-0.33

-0.09

0.05

Capital expenditure

0

1.09

1.49

0.37

Free cash flow

-1.34

0.75

1.39

0.42

Equity raised

6.21

5.42

4.97

4.26

Investing

0

-0.55

0

0.55

Financing

0

0.41

0.65

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0.05

0

Net in cash

4.87

6.04

7.06

5.71

