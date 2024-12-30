Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.66
0.41
0.28
0.48
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.26
-0.2
-0.15
Tax paid
0
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Working capital
-0.42
-0.37
-0.05
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-1.34
-0.33
-0.09
0.05
Capital expenditure
0
1.09
1.49
0.37
Free cash flow
-1.34
0.75
1.39
0.42
Equity raised
6.21
5.42
4.97
4.26
Investing
0
-0.55
0
0.55
Financing
0
0.41
0.65
0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0.05
0
Net in cash
4.87
6.04
7.06
5.71
