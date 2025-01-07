iifl-logo-icon 1
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

261.8
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.73

8.11

6.63

5.55

yoy growth (%)

-66.26

22.22

19.53

29.53

Raw materials

-1.11

-2.84

-2.21

-2.29

As % of sales

40.92

35.02

33.36

41.29

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.95

-1.83

-0.86

As % of sales

40.35

24.05

27.69

15.57

Other costs

-0.96

-2.68

-2.1

-1.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.1

33.05

31.75

32.82

Operating profit

-0.44

0.63

0.47

0.57

OPM

-16.38

7.86

7.18

10.31

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.26

-0.2

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

-2.05

Other income

0.03

0.04

0

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.66

0.41

0.28

0.48

Taxes

0

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Tax rate

-0.15

-26.97

-42.85

-31.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.66

0.3

0.16

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.66

0.3

0.16

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-319.94

89.39

-51.28

10.54

NPM

-24.41

3.74

2.41

5.92

