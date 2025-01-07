Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.73
8.11
6.63
5.55
yoy growth (%)
-66.26
22.22
19.53
29.53
Raw materials
-1.11
-2.84
-2.21
-2.29
As % of sales
40.92
35.02
33.36
41.29
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.95
-1.83
-0.86
As % of sales
40.35
24.05
27.69
15.57
Other costs
-0.96
-2.68
-2.1
-1.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.1
33.05
31.75
32.82
Operating profit
-0.44
0.63
0.47
0.57
OPM
-16.38
7.86
7.18
10.31
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.26
-0.2
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
-2.05
Other income
0.03
0.04
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.66
0.41
0.28
0.48
Taxes
0
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Tax rate
-0.15
-26.97
-42.85
-31.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.66
0.3
0.16
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.66
0.3
0.16
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-319.94
89.39
-51.28
10.54
NPM
-24.41
3.74
2.41
5.92
