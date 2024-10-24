Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Pecos Hotels And Pubs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. We further inform you that trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed w.e.f. from 01.10.2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the financial results are made public. We hereby inform you that the board of directors of Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited at its meeting held on 24th October 2024 have approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Pecos Hotels And Pubs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following Agenda: 1. To convene the forthcoming 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. To consider and approve the draft Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexures thereto for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To decide the period of Book Closure for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. To recommend Final Dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. 5. Any other agenda with the permission of the chair. The board of Directors at its meeting held on july 10, 2024, recommended the payment of a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 10.00/- each We hereby inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on 10th July, 2024 at the corporate office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

Pecos Hotels And Pubs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. We further wish to inform you that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company have been closed with effect from April 01 2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the financial results are made public. The Board of Directors of Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited at its meeting held today to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024. M/s Phillipos & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued auditors report with an unmodified opinion on the audited standalone financial results for the financial year ended March 31,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024