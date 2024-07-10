Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the company has fixed Record Date on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and decided to close the register of members and share transfer books of the company from 31.07.2024 to 06.08.2024. We hereby inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on 10th July, 2024 at the corporate office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) We are herewith enclosing the copy of proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 06th August, 2024 at the corporate office at 139, Guardian House, Infantry Road, Bangalore- 560 001 at 11 A.M. The AGM concluded at 1:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) We hereby submit Scrutinizers report on voting results of 19th AGM of Pecos Hotels and Pubs Limited held on August 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)