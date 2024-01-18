|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the company has fixed Record Date on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and decided to close the register of members and share transfer books of the company from 31.07.2024 to 06.08.2024.
