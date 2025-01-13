Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.65
2.65
2.65
2.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
27.72
25.5
24.61
Net Worth
40.29
30.37
28.15
27.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1.52
10.67
14.13
3.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.81
41.04
42.28
30.64
Fixed Assets
17.87
18.41
18.98
9.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0.43
0.34
0.37
Networking Capital
18.87
21.89
21.37
20.97
Inventories
13.75
15.09
11.92
11.42
Inventory Days
50.67
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.68
0.49
0.43
Debtor Days
1.9
Other Current Assets
11.26
11.82
13.96
14.4
Sundry Creditors
-2.84
-1.33
-1.82
-2.26
Creditor Days
10.02
Other Current Liabilities
-3.67
-4.37
-3.18
-3.02
Cash
0.28
0.32
1.58
0.26
Total Assets
41.79
41.05
42.27
30.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.