Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Share Price

603.8
(-0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open610.95
  • Day's High610.95
  • 52 Wk High978.6
  • Prev. Close603.85
  • Day's Low586
  • 52 Wk Low 302.15
  • Turnover (lac)13.83
  • P/E13.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value174.72
  • EPS43.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)160.01
  • Div. Yield0.83
No Records Found

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

610.95

Prev. Close

603.85

Turnover(Lac.)

13.83

Day's High

610.95

Day's Low

586

52 Week's High

978.6

52 Week's Low

302.15

Book Value

174.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

160.01

P/E

13.89

EPS

43.46

Divi. Yield

0.83

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.57%

Non-Promoter- 27.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.65

2.65

2.65

2.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.64

27.72

25.5

24.61

Net Worth

40.29

30.37

28.15

27.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.25

73.95

76.44

70.99

yoy growth (%)

11.22

-3.25

7.67

-4.76

Raw materials

-58.87

-52.3

-53.79

-51.84

As % of sales

71.57

70.72

70.36

73.02

Employee costs

-8.22

-8.63

-7.63

-7.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.44

2.87

5.56

2.3

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.74

-0.67

-0.73

Tax paid

-1.67

-0.76

-1.89

-0.76

Working capital

-4.78

3.66

1.96

-2.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.22

-3.25

7.67

-4.76

Op profit growth

91.29

-45.86

85.16

-25.45

EBIT growth

118.19

-47.18

106.17

-28.43

Net profit growth

126.39

-42.6

138.33

-24.89

No Record Found

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIDHI AGARWAL

Independent Director

Babita Agarwal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mayank Jain

Managing Director

Ankur Jain

Whole-time Director

Ankit Jain

Independent Director

K Agarwal

Independent Director

NIRBHAYA KISHORE MISHRA

Independent Director

Aanchal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Summary

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in Nov 1986 by a private Indian party. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Laundry Soap, Detergent Powder and Cake operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.The company became a public limited company in the year 1989 and its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The Board approved merger of soap manufacturing and marketing business of Parent Company, Pee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd along with Doctor Brand in the Company- Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd., which envisaged for De-merger of Real Estate Business ofPee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd into Resultant Companies and consequently, the said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from 1st August 2011. In pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Honble High Court, the shares of AmalgamatedCompany held as investment in Amalgamating Company, also got transferred to Demerged Company namely Shree Riddhi Siddhi Realtech Private Limited, Maya Infracon Private Limited, M2 Reality Private Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd share price today?

The Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is ₹160.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is 13.89 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is ₹302.15 and ₹978.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd?

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.05%, 3 Years at 61.31%, 1 Year at 77.60%, 6 Month at 37.29%, 3 Month at -15.26% and 1 Month at -8.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

