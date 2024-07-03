Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹610.95
Prev. Close₹603.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.83
Day's High₹610.95
Day's Low₹586
52 Week's High₹978.6
52 Week's Low₹302.15
Book Value₹174.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)160.01
P/E13.89
EPS43.46
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.65
2.65
2.65
2.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
27.72
25.5
24.61
Net Worth
40.29
30.37
28.15
27.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.25
73.95
76.44
70.99
yoy growth (%)
11.22
-3.25
7.67
-4.76
Raw materials
-58.87
-52.3
-53.79
-51.84
As % of sales
71.57
70.72
70.36
73.02
Employee costs
-8.22
-8.63
-7.63
-7.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.44
2.87
5.56
2.3
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.74
-0.67
-0.73
Tax paid
-1.67
-0.76
-1.89
-0.76
Working capital
-4.78
3.66
1.96
-2.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.22
-3.25
7.67
-4.76
Op profit growth
91.29
-45.86
85.16
-25.45
EBIT growth
118.19
-47.18
106.17
-28.43
Net profit growth
126.39
-42.6
138.33
-24.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIDHI AGARWAL
Independent Director
Babita Agarwal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mayank Jain
Managing Director
Ankur Jain
Whole-time Director
Ankit Jain
Independent Director
K Agarwal
Independent Director
NIRBHAYA KISHORE MISHRA
Independent Director
Aanchal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd
Summary
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in Nov 1986 by a private Indian party. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Laundry Soap, Detergent Powder and Cake operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.The company became a public limited company in the year 1989 and its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The Board approved merger of soap manufacturing and marketing business of Parent Company, Pee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd along with Doctor Brand in the Company- Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd., which envisaged for De-merger of Real Estate Business ofPee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd into Resultant Companies and consequently, the said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from 1st August 2011. In pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Honble High Court, the shares of AmalgamatedCompany held as investment in Amalgamating Company, also got transferred to Demerged Company namely Shree Riddhi Siddhi Realtech Private Limited, Maya Infracon Private Limited, M2 Reality Private Limited.
Read More
The Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is ₹160.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is 13.89 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd is ₹302.15 and ₹978.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.05%, 3 Years at 61.31%, 1 Year at 77.60%, 6 Month at 37.29%, 3 Month at -15.26% and 1 Month at -8.76%.
