Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Board Meeting

Pee Cee Cosma CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE AND TAKE ON RECORD THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 13TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. ANKUR JAIN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 1ST SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 in pursuance to the Regulation 29 Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. To recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to shareholders approval in the AGM 3. To consider expansion of Dholpur Unit of the Company and enhancement of manufacturing capacity of detergent powder and cake by installation of new Plant and Machinery. APPROVAL OF AUDITED RESULTS, RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND @ 30% AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND @ 20%, ADOPTION OF AUDITOR REPORT, EXPANSION PLAN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th February2024 to inter-alia (i) consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. approval of unaudited results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

