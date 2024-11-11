Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE AND TAKE ON RECORD THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 13TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. ANKUR JAIN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 1ST SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 in pursuance to the Regulation 29 Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. To recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to shareholders approval in the AGM 3. To consider expansion of Dholpur Unit of the Company and enhancement of manufacturing capacity of detergent powder and cake by installation of new Plant and Machinery. APPROVAL OF AUDITED RESULTS, RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND @ 30% AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND @ 20%, ADOPTION OF AUDITOR REPORT, EXPANSION PLAN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024