Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Cash Flow Statement

603.8
(-0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Pee Cee Cosma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.44

2.87

5.56

2.3

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.74

-0.67

-0.73

Tax paid

-1.67

-0.76

-1.89

-0.76

Working capital

-4.78

3.66

1.96

-2.71

Other operating items

Operating

-0.6

5.01

4.95

-1.9

Capital expenditure

-0.1

1.34

0.03

3

Free cash flow

-0.71

6.35

4.98

1.09

Equity raised

39.68

35.51

29.81

27.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.07

2.4

-1.23

-2.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0.79

0.66

Net in cash

37.9

44.27

34.36

27.09

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

