Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.44
2.87
5.56
2.3
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.74
-0.67
-0.73
Tax paid
-1.67
-0.76
-1.89
-0.76
Working capital
-4.78
3.66
1.96
-2.71
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
5.01
4.95
-1.9
Capital expenditure
-0.1
1.34
0.03
3
Free cash flow
-0.71
6.35
4.98
1.09
Equity raised
39.68
35.51
29.81
27.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.07
2.4
-1.23
-2.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0.79
0.66
Net in cash
37.9
44.27
34.36
27.09
