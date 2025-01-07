iifl-logo-icon 1
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

601.75
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.25

73.95

76.44

70.99

yoy growth (%)

11.22

-3.25

7.67

-4.76

Raw materials

-58.87

-52.3

-53.79

-51.84

As % of sales

71.57

70.72

70.36

73.02

Employee costs

-8.22

-8.63

-7.63

-7.13

As % of sales

10

11.67

9.98

10.04

Other costs

-8.46

-9.52

-8.56

-8.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.29

12.88

11.2

12.02

Operating profit

6.68

3.49

6.45

3.48

OPM

8.12

4.72

8.44

4.9

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.74

-0.67

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.18

-0.23

-0.5

Other income

0.58

0.31

0.02

0.05

Profit before tax

6.44

2.87

5.56

2.3

Taxes

-1.67

-0.76

-1.89

-0.76

Tax rate

-26

-26.73

-34.09

-33.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.76

2.1

3.66

1.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.76

2.1

3.66

1.53

yoy growth (%)

126.39

-42.6

138.33

-24.89

NPM

5.79

2.84

4.79

2.16

