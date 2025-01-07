Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.25
73.95
76.44
70.99
yoy growth (%)
11.22
-3.25
7.67
-4.76
Raw materials
-58.87
-52.3
-53.79
-51.84
As % of sales
71.57
70.72
70.36
73.02
Employee costs
-8.22
-8.63
-7.63
-7.13
As % of sales
10
11.67
9.98
10.04
Other costs
-8.46
-9.52
-8.56
-8.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.29
12.88
11.2
12.02
Operating profit
6.68
3.49
6.45
3.48
OPM
8.12
4.72
8.44
4.9
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.74
-0.67
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.18
-0.23
-0.5
Other income
0.58
0.31
0.02
0.05
Profit before tax
6.44
2.87
5.56
2.3
Taxes
-1.67
-0.76
-1.89
-0.76
Tax rate
-26
-26.73
-34.09
-33.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.76
2.1
3.66
1.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.76
2.1
3.66
1.53
yoy growth (%)
126.39
-42.6
138.33
-24.89
NPM
5.79
2.84
4.79
2.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.