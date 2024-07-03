Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Summary

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in Nov 1986 by a private Indian party. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Laundry Soap, Detergent Powder and Cake operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.The company became a public limited company in the year 1989 and its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The Board approved merger of soap manufacturing and marketing business of Parent Company, Pee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd along with Doctor Brand in the Company- Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd., which envisaged for De-merger of Real Estate Business ofPee Cee Soap and Chemicals Pvt Ltd into Resultant Companies and consequently, the said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from 1st August 2011. In pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Honble High Court, the shares of AmalgamatedCompany held as investment in Amalgamating Company, also got transferred to Demerged Company namely Shree Riddhi Siddhi Realtech Private Limited, Maya Infracon Private Limited, M2 Reality Private Limited.