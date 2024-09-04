|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Date of A.G.M. was fixed on Monday 30% September, 2024. The Register of members and Share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September,2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024(both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) REVISED BOOK CLOSURE DATES AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT AND VOTING RESULTS OF THE AGM HELD ON 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
