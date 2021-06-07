Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
41.5
41.5
41.5
41.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.75
71.22
71.11
70.25
Net Worth
107.25
112.72
112.61
111.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.02
1.8
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.36
0.86
1.05
Total Liabilities
107.48
113.1
115.27
112.98
Fixed Assets
45.28
50.24
52.07
65.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.17
0.5
0.19
Networking Capital
61.99
62.68
62.68
47.55
Inventories
10.14
10.44
10.86
14.81
Inventory Days
956.15
1,175.92
934.28
1,431.61
Sundry Debtors
4.38
0.67
0.22
1.3
Debtor Days
413.01
75.46
18.92
125.66
Other Current Assets
52.39
52.5
52.55
58.33
Sundry Creditors
-4.6
-0.48
-0.45
-0.51
Creditor Days
433.76
54.06
38.71
49.29
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.45
-0.5
-26.38
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
107.49
113.1
115.29
112.98
