Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Key Ratios

0.29
(3.57%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:45:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.17

-50.97

Op profit growth

-0.71

-70.24

EBIT growth

-34.88

-94.19

Net profit growth

59.07

-95.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

49.39

20.8

34.28

EBIT margin

4.13

2.65

22.43

Net profit margin

7.17

1.88

21.48

RoCE

0.04

0.06

RoNW

0.02

0.01

RoA

0.02

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.01

0.13

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.04

0.05

Book value per share

10.84

10.83

12.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

52

110

11

P/CEPS

-10.67

-22.1

24.42

P/B

0.04

0.1

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

8.33

24.02

16.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

74.9

-24.12

-3.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

89.33

639.69

Inventory days

1,706.25

742.59

Creditor days

-30.55

-7.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-129.23

-15.69

-280.69

Net debt / equity

0

0.03

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

6.74

9.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-25.09

-45.58

-45.23

Employee costs

-8.33

-10.14

-9.13

Other costs

-17.18

-23.46

-11.33

