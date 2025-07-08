iifl-logo
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Share Price Live

0.29
(3.57%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:45:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 0.29
  Day's High 0.29
  52 Wk High 0
  Prev. Close 0.28
  Day's Low 0.27
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0.14
  P/E 0
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 2.56
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 12.04
  Div. Yield 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.29

Prev. Close

0.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

0.29

Day's Low

0.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:02 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.33%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.91%

Non-Institutions: 70.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

41.5

41.5

41.5

41.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.75

71.22

71.11

70.25

Net Worth

107.25

112.72

112.61

111.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.87

3.24

4.24

3.77

yoy growth (%)

19.45

-23.62

12.36

-5.12

Raw materials

-3.84

-0.41

-3.95

-0.94

As % of sales

99.29

12.8

93.22

25.12

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.41

-0.7

-0.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.67

-0.06

0.44

0.19

Depreciation

-4.96

-1.83

-3.74

-1.35

Tax paid

0.2

0.16

0.41

0.18

Working capital

-0.74

-0.06

15.54

-44.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.45

-23.62

12.36

-5.12

Op profit growth

-140

-213.75

-234.13

-30.87

EBIT growth

9,414.09

-113.47

123.22

792.34

Net profit growth

-5,148.89

-87.32

-101.68

-66.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

5.3

12.69

25.72

53.81

12.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.3

12.69

25.72

53.81

12.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.23

0.2

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

1.19

View Annually Results

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Peer Comparison

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

V Venkataramanan

Director

V N Parvathy

Company Secretary

A Ravi

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

T S Srinivasan

Addtnl Independent Director

A Nagarajan

Addtnl Independent Director

Sriram Seshadri

Addtnl Independent Director

Janardhanan Mahalingam

Registered Office

No 25 Taurus First Main Road,

United India Colony Kodambakam,

Tamil Nadu - 600024

Tel: 91-44-24833067

Website: http://www.pentamedia.in

Email: shares@pentamedia.com/investor@pentamedia.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd(formerly Pentafour Software & Exports Ltd) [PGL], promoted by V Ramakrishnan and associates was incorporated in May76 to manufacture and trade consumer durables and electronic ...
Read More

Reports by Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pentamedia Graphics Ltd share price today?

The Pentamedia Graphics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd is ₹12.04 Cr. as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd is 0 and 0.11 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pentamedia Graphics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd?

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.24%, 3 Years at -18.72%, 1 Year at -17.14%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at 11.54% and 1 Month at 3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pentamedia Graphics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.33 %
Institutions - 9.92 %
Public - 70.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

