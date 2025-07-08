Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.29
Prev. Close₹0.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹0.29
Day's Low₹0.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
41.5
41.5
41.5
41.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.75
71.22
71.11
70.25
Net Worth
107.25
112.72
112.61
111.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.87
3.24
4.24
3.77
yoy growth (%)
19.45
-23.62
12.36
-5.12
Raw materials
-3.84
-0.41
-3.95
-0.94
As % of sales
99.29
12.8
93.22
25.12
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.41
-0.7
-0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.67
-0.06
0.44
0.19
Depreciation
-4.96
-1.83
-3.74
-1.35
Tax paid
0.2
0.16
0.41
0.18
Working capital
-0.74
-0.06
15.54
-44.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.45
-23.62
12.36
-5.12
Op profit growth
-140
-213.75
-234.13
-30.87
EBIT growth
9,414.09
-113.47
123.22
792.34
Net profit growth
-5,148.89
-87.32
-101.68
-66.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
5.3
12.69
25.72
53.81
12.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.3
12.69
25.72
53.81
12.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.23
0.2
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
1.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
V Venkataramanan
Director
V N Parvathy
Company Secretary
A Ravi
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
T S Srinivasan
Addtnl Independent Director
A Nagarajan
Addtnl Independent Director
Sriram Seshadri
Addtnl Independent Director
Janardhanan Mahalingam
No 25 Taurus First Main Road,
United India Colony Kodambakam,
Tamil Nadu - 600024
Tel: 91-44-24833067
Website: http://www.pentamedia.in
Email: shares@pentamedia.com/investor@pentamedia.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd(formerly Pentafour Software & Exports Ltd) [PGL], promoted by V Ramakrishnan and associates was incorporated in May76 to manufacture and trade consumer durables and electronic ...
Reports by Pentamedia Graphics Ltd
