Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Summary

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd(formerly Pentafour Software & Exports Ltd) [PGL], promoted by V Ramakrishnan and associates was incorporated in May76 to manufacture and trade consumer durables and electronic items such as air conditioners, UPS, water heaters, stabilisers, etc, and to render consultancy services in project finance and administration. PGL has been supplying these products to reputed companies including Spencer & Co to be marketed under their brand name.The company hived off its business software segment, including overseas operation as well as products on & off shore projects, transfer of human resources associated with software & brand value during the year 1999-2000. To reflect its business after restructing, the company decides to change the name from Pentafour software to Pentamedia Graphic with the approval on 24.01.2000.Pentamedia has expertise in Films/ Broadcasting, Video, CD/DVD & Internet Entertainment with having all kinds of screen Big Screen (Theater), Small Screen (Home Video & T.V.) and personal screen (Personal Computer). PentaMedia having entire production facility, business operation & creation of Multimedia with special effect has only in one rooft at the Software Park in Kelambakkam - Chennai. PentaMedia also has International Marketing office in Hollywood, Cerritos, Singapore, Manila, Tokyo & London. PentaMedia has started new Projet, The New Millennium TV, www.numtv.com in Dec.99, another pioneer efforts of the company, which is first Internet Live Broadcasting TV. Presently Num TV is targetting NRI in Asia, Europe & US has a registered viewer base of 2,00,000 viewers. Num Tv has now alliances with Sony TV and E TV besides the Sun network. Currently the Company is webcasting 14 live TV channels from India. NUM TVs plans to include sourcing of Chinese, Korean and Japanese contents for webcasting to the expatriates to these countries living in europe, Australia, New Zealand and US.Pentamedia is having strategic alliance with Thornbrush Entertainment, IWERKs, Stan Lee Media, Digital Domain, New Media Venture Partners, SGI Apple, Hewlett Packard & Digital Domains. In 2000-01, the company received the SEI-CMM level 4 certification. It now plans to go for SEI-CMM level 5 in the year 2001. In 2001, it acquired Media Dreams to increase its presence in media. It acquired Mayajaal in the themed space and Kris.Srikkanth Sports & Entertainment (KSSEL) in the sports space. It has also acquired Improvision Corporation, California, USA, a movie production company , in an all stock deal.