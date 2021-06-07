Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.87
3.24
4.24
3.77
yoy growth (%)
19.45
-23.62
12.36
-5.12
Raw materials
-3.84
-0.41
-3.95
-0.94
As % of sales
99.29
12.8
93.22
25.12
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.41
-0.7
-0.59
As % of sales
2.77
12.67
16.64
15.67
Other costs
-0.62
-0.64
-1.13
-1.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.24
19.81
26.86
28.43
Operating profit
-0.7
1.77
-1.55
1.16
OPM
-18.32
54.7
-36.72
30.76
Depreciation
-4.96
-1.83
-3.74
-1.35
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
5.74
0.39
Profit before tax
-5.67
-0.06
0.44
0.19
Taxes
0.2
0.16
0.41
0.18
Tax rate
-3.66
-280.33
93.27
95.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.46
0.1
0.85
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-51
Net profit
-5.46
0.1
0.85
-50.61
yoy growth (%)
-5,148.89
-87.32
-101.68
-66.17
NPM
-141.13
3.33
20.12
-1,340.45
