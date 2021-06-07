iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.29
(3.57%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:45:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.87

3.24

4.24

3.77

yoy growth (%)

19.45

-23.62

12.36

-5.12

Raw materials

-3.84

-0.41

-3.95

-0.94

As % of sales

99.29

12.8

93.22

25.12

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.41

-0.7

-0.59

As % of sales

2.77

12.67

16.64

15.67

Other costs

-0.62

-0.64

-1.13

-1.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.24

19.81

26.86

28.43

Operating profit

-0.7

1.77

-1.55

1.16

OPM

-18.32

54.7

-36.72

30.76

Depreciation

-4.96

-1.83

-3.74

-1.35

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

5.74

0.39

Profit before tax

-5.67

-0.06

0.44

0.19

Taxes

0.2

0.16

0.41

0.18

Tax rate

-3.66

-280.33

93.27

95.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.46

0.1

0.85

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-51

Net profit

-5.46

0.1

0.85

-50.61

yoy growth (%)

-5,148.89

-87.32

-101.68

-66.17

NPM

-141.13

3.33

20.12

-1,340.45

Pentamedia Graph : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.