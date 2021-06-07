iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.29
(3.57%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:45:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Pentamedia Graph FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.67

-0.06

0.44

0.19

Depreciation

-4.96

-1.83

-3.74

-1.35

Tax paid

0.2

0.16

0.41

0.18

Working capital

-0.74

-0.06

15.54

-44.4

Other operating items

Operating

-11.16

-1.78

12.65

-45.37

Capital expenditure

0

0

-4.2

-0.01

Free cash flow

-11.16

-1.78

8.45

-45.38

Equity raised

142.43

142.22

140.5

241.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.05

-1.74

1.98

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

131.31

138.69

150.93

196.7

Pentamedia Graph : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.