Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.67
-0.06
0.44
0.19
Depreciation
-4.96
-1.83
-3.74
-1.35
Tax paid
0.2
0.16
0.41
0.18
Working capital
-0.74
-0.06
15.54
-44.4
Other operating items
Operating
-11.16
-1.78
12.65
-45.37
Capital expenditure
0
0
-4.2
-0.01
Free cash flow
-11.16
-1.78
8.45
-45.38
Equity raised
142.43
142.22
140.5
241.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.05
-1.74
1.98
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
131.31
138.69
150.93
196.7
