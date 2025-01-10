Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.27
6.27
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.99
2.11
-1.07
-0.91
Net Worth
9.26
8.38
5.2
5.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.26
8.38
5.2
5.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.74
3.86
0.81
0.73
Inventories
0
0.21
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.89
0.15
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.09
4.04
0.86
0.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.4
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
15,869.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.14
-0.01
-0.11
Cash
5.48
4.5
4.36
4.6
Total Assets
9.26
8.39
5.2
5.36
