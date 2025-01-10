iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

48.4
(1.49%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.27

6.27

6.27

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.99

2.11

-1.07

-0.91

Net Worth

9.26

8.38

5.2

5.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.26

8.38

5.2

5.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.74

3.86

0.81

0.73

Inventories

0

0.21

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.89

0.15

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.09

4.04

0.86

0.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.4

-0.04

-0.04

Creditor Days

15,869.56

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.14

-0.01

-0.11

Cash

5.48

4.5

4.36

4.6

Total Assets

9.26

8.39

5.2

5.36

