Summary

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986. The Company is engaged in the trading of Pharmaceutical products such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde. Ethyl Acetate is preferred by customers in all markets as it is fast replacing the petroleum-based solvents such as Toluene, MEK (Methyl Ethyl Ketone), MIBK (Methyl Iso Butyl Ketone) etc.In 2012-13, the production of intermediate product namely Acetic Acid was not competitive due to market prices. Company therefore purchased the Acetic Acid from market instead of producing the same from Ethanol or Acetaldehyde. As a result of this, production of Acetaldehyde, which is an intermediate product for Acetic Acid, was low. Acetaldehyde was produced only to the extent of demand from customers. Further, Company could source Ethanol from various distilleries at competitive prices due to improved production of Sugar and Ethanol within the State of Maharashtra and so, it increased production capacity to 24000 TPA from 18000 TPA.

