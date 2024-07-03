iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Share Price

46.14
(-8.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open51.29
  • Day's High51.29
  • 52 Wk High129.75
  • Prev. Close50.61
  • Day's Low46.1
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E133.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.01
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

51.29

Prev. Close

50.61

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

51.29

Day's Low

46.1

52 Week's High

129.75

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

15.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.93

P/E

133.18

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.03%

Non-Promoter- 2.30%

Institutions: 2.30%

Non-Institutions: 24.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.27

6.27

6.27

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.99

2.11

-1.07

-0.91

Net Worth

9.26

8.38

5.2

5.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.56

4.7

0.76

yoy growth (%)

-99.94

-66.81

517.42

-99.1

Raw materials

0

-1.49

-4.31

-0.42

As % of sales

0

95.54

91.7

55.85

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.19

-0.19

-0.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.44

-0.75

-4.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.06

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.53

Working capital

-0.24

0.02

-6.06

8.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.94

-66.81

517.42

-99.1

Op profit growth

-21.72

11.99

-66.36

-47.07

EBIT growth

-45.37

-10.56

-77.2

-44.5

Net profit growth

-45.37

-3,990.31

-99.88

-207.52

No Record Found

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Devendra J Shrimanker

Independent Director

Prajakta Shidhore

Non Executive Director

Arun Goenka

Non Executive Director

Purusottam Kejriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Desai

Non Executive Director

Kostuv Kejriwal

Independent Director

Haroon Hasan Siddiqi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Summary

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986. The Company is engaged in the trading of Pharmaceutical products such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde. Ethyl Acetate is preferred by customers in all markets as it is fast replacing the petroleum-based solvents such as Toluene, MEK (Methyl Ethyl Ketone), MIBK (Methyl Iso Butyl Ketone) etc.In 2012-13, the production of intermediate product namely Acetic Acid was not competitive due to market prices. Company therefore purchased the Acetic Acid from market instead of producing the same from Ethanol or Acetaldehyde. As a result of this, production of Acetaldehyde, which is an intermediate product for Acetic Acid, was low. Acetaldehyde was produced only to the extent of demand from customers. Further, Company could source Ethanol from various distilleries at competitive prices due to improved production of Sugar and Ethanol within the State of Maharashtra and so, it increased production capacity to 24000 TPA from 18000 TPA.
Company FAQs

What is the Pentokey Organy India Ltd share price today?

The Pentokey Organy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pentokey Organy India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is ₹28.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is 133.18 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pentokey Organy India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pentokey Organy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is ₹38 and ₹129.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pentokey Organy India Ltd?

Pentokey Organy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.69%, 3 Years at 33.23%, 1 Year at -57.02%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at 3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pentokey Organy India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.03 %
Institutions - 2.31 %
Public - 24.66 %

