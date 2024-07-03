Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹51.29
Prev. Close₹50.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹51.29
Day's Low₹46.1
52 Week's High₹129.75
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹15.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.93
P/E133.18
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.27
6.27
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.99
2.11
-1.07
-0.91
Net Worth
9.26
8.38
5.2
5.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.56
4.7
0.76
yoy growth (%)
-99.94
-66.81
517.42
-99.1
Raw materials
0
-1.49
-4.31
-0.42
As % of sales
0
95.54
91.7
55.85
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.19
-0.19
-0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.44
-0.75
-4.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.06
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.53
Working capital
-0.24
0.02
-6.06
8.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.94
-66.81
517.42
-99.1
Op profit growth
-21.72
11.99
-66.36
-47.07
EBIT growth
-45.37
-10.56
-77.2
-44.5
Net profit growth
-45.37
-3,990.31
-99.88
-207.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Devendra J Shrimanker
Independent Director
Prajakta Shidhore
Non Executive Director
Arun Goenka
Non Executive Director
Purusottam Kejriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Desai
Non Executive Director
Kostuv Kejriwal
Independent Director
Haroon Hasan Siddiqi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd
Summary
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986. The Company is engaged in the trading of Pharmaceutical products such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde. Ethyl Acetate is preferred by customers in all markets as it is fast replacing the petroleum-based solvents such as Toluene, MEK (Methyl Ethyl Ketone), MIBK (Methyl Iso Butyl Ketone) etc.In 2012-13, the production of intermediate product namely Acetic Acid was not competitive due to market prices. Company therefore purchased the Acetic Acid from market instead of producing the same from Ethanol or Acetaldehyde. As a result of this, production of Acetaldehyde, which is an intermediate product for Acetic Acid, was low. Acetaldehyde was produced only to the extent of demand from customers. Further, Company could source Ethanol from various distilleries at competitive prices due to improved production of Sugar and Ethanol within the State of Maharashtra and so, it increased production capacity to 24000 TPA from 18000 TPA.
The Pentokey Organy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is ₹28.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is 133.18 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pentokey Organy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pentokey Organy India Ltd is ₹38 and ₹129.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pentokey Organy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.69%, 3 Years at 33.23%, 1 Year at -57.02%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at 3.45%.
