|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|9 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|For the purpose of AGM to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 the register of memebers and share transfer books of the company be closed from Friday, 22nd Sepember, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and cut off date for e voting will be saturday, 21st September, 2024.
