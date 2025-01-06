Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.44
-0.75
-4.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.06
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.53
Working capital
-0.24
0.02
-6.06
8.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.48
-0.42
-6.91
2.71
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0.01
-0.23
-31.31
Free cash flow
-0.52
-0.41
-7.14
-28.59
Equity raised
-1.34
-0.78
-1.13
-20.36
Investing
0.01
0
0.01
0
Financing
0
0
-0.5
11.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.86
-1.2
-8.76
-37.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.