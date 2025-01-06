iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.14
(-8.83%)
Jan 6, 2025

Pentokey Organy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.44

-0.75

-4.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.06

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.53

Working capital

-0.24

0.02

-6.06

8.23

Other operating items

Operating

-0.48

-0.42

-6.91

2.71

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0.01

-0.23

-31.31

Free cash flow

-0.52

-0.41

-7.14

-28.59

Equity raised

-1.34

-0.78

-1.13

-20.36

Investing

0.01

0

0.01

0

Financing

0

0

-0.5

11.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.86

-1.2

-8.76

-37.24

