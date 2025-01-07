iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.73
(-0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.56

4.7

0.76

yoy growth (%)

-99.94

-66.81

517.42

-99.1

Raw materials

0

-1.49

-4.31

-0.42

As % of sales

0

95.54

91.7

55.85

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.19

-0.19

-0.46

As % of sales

23,264.73

12.42

4.11

60.74

Other costs

-0.32

-0.56

-0.8

-1.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35,193.85

35.99

17.21

222.56

Operating profit

-0.53

-0.68

-0.61

-1.82

OPM

-58,358.59

-43.96

-13.02

-239.16

Depreciation

0

0

-0.06

-0.63

Interest expense

0

0

-0.25

-2.19

Other income

0.29

0.24

0.18

0.29

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.44

-0.75

-4.35

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

-0.53

Tax rate

0

0

4.99

12.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.24

-0.44

-0.78

-4.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0.8

14.49

Net profit

-0.24

-0.44

0.01

9.61

yoy growth (%)

-45.37

-3,990.31

-99.88

-207.52

NPM

-26,153.06

-28.23

0.24

1,261.99

