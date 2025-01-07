Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.56
4.7
0.76
yoy growth (%)
-99.94
-66.81
517.42
-99.1
Raw materials
0
-1.49
-4.31
-0.42
As % of sales
0
95.54
91.7
55.85
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.19
-0.19
-0.46
As % of sales
23,264.73
12.42
4.11
60.74
Other costs
-0.32
-0.56
-0.8
-1.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35,193.85
35.99
17.21
222.56
Operating profit
-0.53
-0.68
-0.61
-1.82
OPM
-58,358.59
-43.96
-13.02
-239.16
Depreciation
0
0
-0.06
-0.63
Interest expense
0
0
-0.25
-2.19
Other income
0.29
0.24
0.18
0.29
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.44
-0.75
-4.35
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
-0.53
Tax rate
0
0
4.99
12.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.24
-0.44
-0.78
-4.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0.8
14.49
Net profit
-0.24
-0.44
0.01
9.61
yoy growth (%)
-45.37
-3,990.31
-99.88
-207.52
NPM
-26,153.06
-28.23
0.24
1,261.99
