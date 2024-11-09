Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 9th November, 2024 to, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Further, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which is currently closed in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading shall reopen 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 become generally available. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015 Listing regulation and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today have approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the company on the financial results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 5.00 PM This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 to inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which is currently closed in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading shall reopen 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 become generally available. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015 Listing regulation and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today have approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the company on the financial results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 6.00 PM and concluded at 6.45 PM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 7 May 2024

PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 and regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015, Board of Directors have approved the Aufdited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and year ended, 31st March, 2024. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015 Listing regulation and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of the audited Financial Results along with the audit report of the statutory auditors of the company on the financial results are enclosed herewith. Unmodified Opinion: Further, this is hereby declared that M/s Verma Mehta & Associates, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This declaration is made pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

