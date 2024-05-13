To the Members of Pentokey Organy (India) Limited

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pentokey Organy (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

5. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(h) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (h) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR VERMA MEHTA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 112118W

Sandeep Verma

Partner

M.N.045711

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13/05/2024

UDIN: 24045711BKIAGQ5780

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of Companys property plant and equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a system for verification to cover all the items of fixed assets and fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

(c) the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) And in respect Companys inventories, The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured or provided any guarantees or security to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has not granted loans, no investments has been made, no guarantees or security are given to parties covered under section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost accounting records. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax,value added tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, service tax, GST professional tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, service tax, GST, professional tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are given as follows

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period Amount Un-Paid (Rs in lakhs) Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals) A.Y 2015-16 Rs. 171.58 lakhs.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions that have been not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period under audit in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

(x) The Company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or by way of Term Loans during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable Ind AS .

(xiv) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us during the course of our audit

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses for the period ended on 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023

(xviii) The Statutory Auditors of the Company has not resigned during the period ended on 31st March 2024. Thus, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding the Companys capabilities of meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The company does not have net worth of Rupees five hundred crore or more the relevant provisions of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

FOR VERMA MEHTA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 112118W

Sandeep Verma

Partner

M.N.045711

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13/05/2024

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Pentokey Organy (India) Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pentokey Organy (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

FOR VERMA MEHTA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 112118W

Sandeep Verma

Partner

M.N.045711

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13/05/2024