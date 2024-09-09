We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th August, 2024, have fixed the date of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. The said AGM will be held on 28th September, 2024 at 3.00 PM. The AGM will be held through Video Conferencing/OAVM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. For the purpose of AGM to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 the register of memebers and share transfer books of the company be closed from Friday, 22nd Sepember, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and cut off date for e voting will be saturday, 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) Resulation, 2015 the details of the voting Result along with the consolidated Scrutinizers report on remote e- voting and E-voting at the meeting are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)