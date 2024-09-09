iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd AGM

45.33
(3.54%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Pentokey Organy CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202412 Aug 2024
We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th August, 2024, have fixed the date of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. The said AGM will be held on 28th September, 2024 at 3.00 PM. The AGM will be held through Video Conferencing/OAVM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. For the purpose of AGM to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 the register of memebers and share transfer books of the company be closed from Friday, 22nd Sepember, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and cut off date for e voting will be saturday, 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) Resulation, 2015 the details of the voting Result along with the consolidated Scrutinizers report on remote e- voting and E-voting at the meeting are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

Pentokey Organy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.