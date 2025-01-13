Permanent Magnets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.79
102.35
73.62
55.43
Net Worth
132.39
110.95
82.22
64.03
Minority Interest
Debt
15.25
7.6
4.8
3.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.16
Total Liabilities
147.67
118.57
87.05
67.38
Fixed Assets
32.02
13.96
10.12
8.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.06
2.02
1.73
1.73
Networking Capital
73.23
90.83
59.96
34.81
Inventories
54.87
53.39
37.29
21.01
Inventory Days
105.09
65.72
Sundry Debtors
39.68
50.95
35.45
32.87
Debtor Days
99.9
102.82
Other Current Assets
13.8
19.2
16.18
7.71
Sundry Creditors
-27.29
-29.35
-24.6
-22.15
Creditor Days
69.33
69.29
Other Current Liabilities
-7.83
-3.36
-4.35
-4.63
Cash
40.31
11.76
15.23
22.78
Total Assets
147.67
118.57
87.04
67.38
