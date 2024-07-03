Permanent Magnets Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
201.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
201.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.45
Total Income
205.93
Total Expenditure
167.13
PBIDT
38.8
Interest
2.28
PBDT
36.52
Depreciation
8.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
8.2
Deferred Tax
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
20.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
18
Equity
8.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.25
PBDTM(%)
18.12
PATM(%)
10.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.