Permanent Magnets Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

950
(-0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Permanent Magnets Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

129.51

116.67

106.56

92.76

yoy growth (%)

10.99

9.49

14.87

28.97

Raw materials

-58.74

-55.96

-50.61

-56.17

As % of sales

45.36

47.96

47.5

60.55

Employee costs

-7.95

-7.44

-7.62

-6

As % of sales

6.14

6.38

7.15

6.47

Other costs

-36.07

-28.02

-27.76

-22.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.85

24.01

26.05

23.86

Operating profit

26.73

25.24

20.54

8.44

OPM

20.63

21.63

19.28

9.09

Depreciation

-4.05

-3.29

-2.98

-1.27

Interest expense

-0.85

-1.02

-1.32

-1.65

Other income

3.74

0.88

2.7

0.39

Profit before tax

25.56

21.82

18.93

5.9

Taxes

-6.52

-5.68

-4.61

-1.48

Tax rate

-25.5

-26.04

-24.37

-25.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.04

16.13

14.31

4.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.96

Net profit

19.04

16.13

14.31

5.38

yoy growth (%)

18

12.69

165.75

354.46

NPM

14.7

13.83

13.43

5.8

