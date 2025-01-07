Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
129.51
116.67
106.56
92.76
yoy growth (%)
10.99
9.49
14.87
28.97
Raw materials
-58.74
-55.96
-50.61
-56.17
As % of sales
45.36
47.96
47.5
60.55
Employee costs
-7.95
-7.44
-7.62
-6
As % of sales
6.14
6.38
7.15
6.47
Other costs
-36.07
-28.02
-27.76
-22.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.85
24.01
26.05
23.86
Operating profit
26.73
25.24
20.54
8.44
OPM
20.63
21.63
19.28
9.09
Depreciation
-4.05
-3.29
-2.98
-1.27
Interest expense
-0.85
-1.02
-1.32
-1.65
Other income
3.74
0.88
2.7
0.39
Profit before tax
25.56
21.82
18.93
5.9
Taxes
-6.52
-5.68
-4.61
-1.48
Tax rate
-25.5
-26.04
-24.37
-25.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.04
16.13
14.31
4.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.96
Net profit
19.04
16.13
14.31
5.38
yoy growth (%)
18
12.69
165.75
354.46
NPM
14.7
13.83
13.43
5.8
