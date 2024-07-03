Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,035
Prev. Close₹1,029.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.01
Day's High₹1,035
Day's Low₹936
52 Week's High₹1,515
52 Week's Low₹799.95
Book Value₹163.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)829.81
P/E48.92
EPS21.05
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.79
102.35
73.62
55.43
Net Worth
132.39
110.95
82.22
64.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
129.51
116.67
106.56
92.76
yoy growth (%)
10.99
9.49
14.87
28.97
Raw materials
-58.74
-55.96
-50.61
-56.17
As % of sales
45.36
47.96
47.5
60.55
Employee costs
-7.95
-7.44
-7.62
-6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.56
21.82
18.93
5.9
Depreciation
-4.05
-3.29
-2.98
-1.27
Tax paid
-6.52
-5.68
-4.61
-1.48
Working capital
12.12
16.73
15.35
7.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
9.49
14.87
28.97
Op profit growth
5.86
22.87
143.41
158.78
EBIT growth
15.67
12.72
167.97
149.26
Net profit growth
18
12.69
165.75
354.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
201.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
201.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajeev Mundra
Managing Director
Sharad Kumar Taparia
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAMAL SHANKARLAL BINANI
Non Executive Director
Mukul J Taparia
Non Executive Director
Sunaina Taparia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Girish Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachana Rane
Independent Director
N K Jain
Reports by Permanent Magnets Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1960, Permanent Magnet Limited is one of the flagship Companies of Taparia Group, Mumbai and one of the leading manufacturers of Cast alloy Permanent Magnets, Parts and accessories of electricity and electric vehicle parts in the world. The Company is a leading solution provider of electrical components and assemblies based on certain core technologies which find application in the automobile, energy meter, renewable energy, aerospace & defence, food & beverage and many other such industries. The Company has strong expertise in 5 core product platforms, wherein it designs and delivers innumerable customer-specific solutions, and these product platforms include magnetic sensing, current sensing, magnetic assemblies, alloys and ZAMAK die-casting. PMLs exceptional expertise in the fields of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics, enable it to offer comprehensive solutions to its clients. Apart from this the Company possesses superior capabilities in design & simulation of components & modules including customer-specific prototyping; various metals & metallurgical processes; and manufacturing technologies such as assembly processes, finishing processes, hot chamber die-casting and plastic moulding.In Jan.91, the company came out with a rights issue of 0.77 lac equity shares of Rs.100 at par, aggregating Rs.77.49 lac on a 1:1 basis, to finance capital expenditure and meet long-term working capital requirements. PML produces two t
Read More
The Permanent Magnets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹964.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd is ₹829.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Permanent Magnets Ltd is 48.92 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Permanent Magnets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Permanent Magnets Ltd is ₹799.95 and ₹1515 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Permanent Magnets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.08%, 3 Years at 38.45%, 1 Year at -26.57%, 6 Month at -5.47%, 3 Month at 8.26% and 1 Month at 15.11%.
