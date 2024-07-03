Summary

Incorporated in 1960, Permanent Magnet Limited is one of the flagship Companies of Taparia Group, Mumbai and one of the leading manufacturers of Cast alloy Permanent Magnets, Parts and accessories of electricity and electric vehicle parts in the world. The Company is a leading solution provider of electrical components and assemblies based on certain core technologies which find application in the automobile, energy meter, renewable energy, aerospace & defence, food & beverage and many other such industries. The Company has strong expertise in 5 core product platforms, wherein it designs and delivers innumerable customer-specific solutions, and these product platforms include magnetic sensing, current sensing, magnetic assemblies, alloys and ZAMAK die-casting. PMLs exceptional expertise in the fields of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics, enable it to offer comprehensive solutions to its clients. Apart from this the Company possesses superior capabilities in design & simulation of components & modules including customer-specific prototyping; various metals & metallurgical processes; and manufacturing technologies such as assembly processes, finishing processes, hot chamber die-casting and plastic moulding.In Jan.91, the company came out with a rights issue of 0.77 lac equity shares of Rs.100 at par, aggregating Rs.77.49 lac on a 1:1 basis, to finance capital expenditure and meet long-term working capital requirements. PML produces two t

