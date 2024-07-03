iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Permanent Magnets Ltd Share Price

964.9
(-6.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,035
  • Day's High1,035
  • 52 Wk High1,515
  • Prev. Close1,029.7
  • Day's Low936
  • 52 Wk Low 799.95
  • Turnover (lac)44.01
  • P/E48.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value163.17
  • EPS21.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)829.81
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Permanent Magnets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,035

Prev. Close

1,029.7

Turnover(Lac.)

44.01

Day's High

1,035

Day's Low

936

52 Week's High

1,515

52 Week's Low

799.95

Book Value

163.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

829.81

P/E

48.92

EPS

21.05

Divi. Yield

0.17

Permanent Magnets Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

Record Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Permanent Magnets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Permanent Magnets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 41.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Permanent Magnets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

123.79

102.35

73.62

55.43

Net Worth

132.39

110.95

82.22

64.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

129.51

116.67

106.56

92.76

yoy growth (%)

10.99

9.49

14.87

28.97

Raw materials

-58.74

-55.96

-50.61

-56.17

As % of sales

45.36

47.96

47.5

60.55

Employee costs

-7.95

-7.44

-7.62

-6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.56

21.82

18.93

5.9

Depreciation

-4.05

-3.29

-2.98

-1.27

Tax paid

-6.52

-5.68

-4.61

-1.48

Working capital

12.12

16.73

15.35

7.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

9.49

14.87

28.97

Op profit growth

5.86

22.87

143.41

158.78

EBIT growth

15.67

12.72

167.97

149.26

Net profit growth

18

12.69

165.75

354.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

201.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

201.48

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.45

View Annually Results

Permanent Magnets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Permanent Magnets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajeev Mundra

Managing Director

Sharad Kumar Taparia

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAMAL SHANKARLAL BINANI

Non Executive Director

Mukul J Taparia

Non Executive Director

Sunaina Taparia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Girish Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachana Rane

Independent Director

N K Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Permanent Magnets Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1960, Permanent Magnet Limited is one of the flagship Companies of Taparia Group, Mumbai and one of the leading manufacturers of Cast alloy Permanent Magnets, Parts and accessories of electricity and electric vehicle parts in the world. The Company is a leading solution provider of electrical components and assemblies based on certain core technologies which find application in the automobile, energy meter, renewable energy, aerospace & defence, food & beverage and many other such industries. The Company has strong expertise in 5 core product platforms, wherein it designs and delivers innumerable customer-specific solutions, and these product platforms include magnetic sensing, current sensing, magnetic assemblies, alloys and ZAMAK die-casting. PMLs exceptional expertise in the fields of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics, enable it to offer comprehensive solutions to its clients. Apart from this the Company possesses superior capabilities in design & simulation of components & modules including customer-specific prototyping; various metals & metallurgical processes; and manufacturing technologies such as assembly processes, finishing processes, hot chamber die-casting and plastic moulding.In Jan.91, the company came out with a rights issue of 0.77 lac equity shares of Rs.100 at par, aggregating Rs.77.49 lac on a 1:1 basis, to finance capital expenditure and meet long-term working capital requirements. PML produces two t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Permanent Magnets Ltd share price today?

The Permanent Magnets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹964.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd is ₹829.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Permanent Magnets Ltd is 48.92 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Permanent Magnets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Permanent Magnets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Permanent Magnets Ltd is ₹799.95 and ₹1515 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Permanent Magnets Ltd?

Permanent Magnets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.08%, 3 Years at 38.45%, 1 Year at -26.57%, 6 Month at -5.47%, 3 Month at 8.26% and 1 Month at 15.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Permanent Magnets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Permanent Magnets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.01 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 41.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Permanent Magnets Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.