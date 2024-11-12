|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|PERMANENT MAGNETS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Enclosed herewith Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|PERMANENT MAGNETS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors. As per Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosing herewith Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Board Meeting Commenced at 11.30 AM and Concluded at 1.00 PM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|PERMANENT MAGNETS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results For The Quarter And Year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any. Audited Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended as on March 31, 2024 with Audit Report. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|PERMANENT MAGNETS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Enclosed herewith Unaudited Result for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 including limited review report. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
