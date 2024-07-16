Board of Directors recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.80/- per Equity Share i.e 18% on the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company has fixed Thursday, August 01, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)