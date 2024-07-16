|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 Intimation of Date of 63rd Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Record Date of Dividend Payment and E-voting Schedule (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) As per Regulation 30, we enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of the 63rd AGM. The AGM Commenced at 2.30 P.M and Concluded at 3.05 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) As per Reg 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report. As per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosing Intimation of Appointment of Directors in AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
