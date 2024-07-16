iifl-logo-icon 1
Permanent Magnets Ltd AGM

923
(-3.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:29:00 PM

Permanent Magnet CORPORATE ACTIONS

AGM9 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
AGM 09/08/2024 Intimation of Date of 63rd Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Record Date of Dividend Payment and E-voting Schedule (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) As per Regulation 30, we enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of the 63rd AGM. The AGM Commenced at 2.30 P.M and Concluded at 3.05 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) As per Reg 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report. As per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosing Intimation of Appointment of Directors in AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

