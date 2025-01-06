PFL Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.05
-1.35
-1.31
-0.5
Net Worth
0.43
6.13
6.17
6.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.48
6.17
6.21
7.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.47
6.15
6.16
7.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.74
6.41
6.41
7.3
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.26
-0.25
-0.28
Cash
0
0.02
0.05
0.03
Total Assets
0.47
6.17
6.21
7.05
