PFL Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
-2.09
0.56
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.06
-0.17
-0.15
Working capital
0.11
-0.04
-0.1
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
-2.19
0.28
0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.15
-2.19
0.28
0.16
Equity raised
-1.08
2.75
2.02
1.34
Investing
0
-1.35
0
0
Financing
0.24
0.36
0.4
0.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.69
-0.43
2.71
1.96
