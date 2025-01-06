Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.16
-2.35
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.17
-2.36
-0.09
-0.11
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.27
0.27
0.65
0.59
Profit before tax
0.1
-2.09
0.56
0.48
Taxes
-0.06
-0.06
-0.17
-0.15
Tax rate
-58.93
3
-30.89
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-2.15
0.38
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0.26
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-1.89
0.38
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-102.25
-588.18
15.49
22.41
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.