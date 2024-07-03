SectorIT - Software
Open₹5.61
Prev. Close₹5.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹5.61
Day's Low₹5.61
52 Week's High₹5.35
52 Week's Low₹3.02
Book Value₹0.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.05
-1.35
-1.31
-0.5
Net Worth
0.43
6.13
6.17
6.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
-2.09
0.56
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.06
-0.17
-0.15
Working capital
0.11
-0.04
-0.1
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-92.6
2,406.82
-15.15
-20.76
EBIT growth
-104.96
-472.94
15.49
16.53
Net profit growth
-102.25
-588.18
15.49
22.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Amresh Kumar
Independent Director
Abhinandan Jain
Independent Director
Sujana Kadiam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PFL Infotech Ltd
Summary
PLF Infotech Ltd (formerly known as Pioneer Farms Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.86 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.93. The Company was promoted by P Amresh Kumar, P Suresh Kumar, P Kishore Kumar and P Muralidhar. The Company initially started business in the field of poultry and subsequently diversified into the filed of software. It initially established a parent farm and a hatchery unit in 1986-87 with 10,500 broiler parent birds and an installed hatchery capacity of 3,25,000 day-old chicks pm. In 1995-96, the Company undertook a project to expand its capacity further by adding another 10,500 layer parent birds and also set up a poultry processing plant with a capacity of 2000 birds ph. The project was part financed by a public issue of 35,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 356 lac, in Mar.96.During the year 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity from 69,12,000 numbers to 95,04,000 numbers.The Chicken Processing Plant was commissioned on the 2nd March, 1999.
Read More
The PFL Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PFL Infotech Ltd is ₹4.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PFL Infotech Ltd is 0 and 12.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PFL Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PFL Infotech Ltd is ₹3.02 and ₹5.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PFL Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.70%, 3 Years at 20.73%, 1 Year at 37.89%, 6 Month at 27.68%, 3 Month at 72.58% and 1 Month at 21.32%.
