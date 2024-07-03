iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PFL Infotech Ltd Share Price

5.61
(4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.61
  • Day's High5.61
  • 52 Wk High5.35
  • Prev. Close5.35
  • Day's Low5.61
  • 52 Wk Low 3.02
  • Turnover (lac)1.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PFL Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

5.61

Prev. Close

5.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.57

Day's High

5.61

Day's Low

5.61

52 Week's High

5.35

52 Week's Low

3.02

Book Value

0.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PFL Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

PFL Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PFL Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.49%

Non-Promoter- 93.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PFL Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

7.48

7.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.05

-1.35

-1.31

-0.5

Net Worth

0.43

6.13

6.17

6.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

-2.09

0.56

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.06

-0.17

-0.15

Working capital

0.11

-0.04

-0.1

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-92.6

2,406.82

-15.15

-20.76

EBIT growth

-104.96

-472.94

15.49

16.53

Net profit growth

-102.25

-588.18

15.49

22.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

PFL Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PFL Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Amresh Kumar

Independent Director

Abhinandan Jain

Independent Director

Sujana Kadiam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PFL Infotech Ltd

Summary

PLF Infotech Ltd (formerly known as Pioneer Farms Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.86 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.93. The Company was promoted by P Amresh Kumar, P Suresh Kumar, P Kishore Kumar and P Muralidhar. The Company initially started business in the field of poultry and subsequently diversified into the filed of software. It initially established a parent farm and a hatchery unit in 1986-87 with 10,500 broiler parent birds and an installed hatchery capacity of 3,25,000 day-old chicks pm. In 1995-96, the Company undertook a project to expand its capacity further by adding another 10,500 layer parent birds and also set up a poultry processing plant with a capacity of 2000 birds ph. The project was part financed by a public issue of 35,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 356 lac, in Mar.96.During the year 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity from 69,12,000 numbers to 95,04,000 numbers.The Chicken Processing Plant was commissioned on the 2nd March, 1999.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PFL Infotech Ltd share price today?

The PFL Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of PFL Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PFL Infotech Ltd is ₹4.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PFL Infotech Ltd is 0 and 12.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PFL Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PFL Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PFL Infotech Ltd is ₹3.02 and ₹5.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PFL Infotech Ltd?

PFL Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.70%, 3 Years at 20.73%, 1 Year at 37.89%, 6 Month at 27.68%, 3 Month at 72.58% and 1 Month at 21.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PFL Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PFL Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PFL Infotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.