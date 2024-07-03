Summary

PLF Infotech Ltd (formerly known as Pioneer Farms Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.86 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.93. The Company was promoted by P Amresh Kumar, P Suresh Kumar, P Kishore Kumar and P Muralidhar. The Company initially started business in the field of poultry and subsequently diversified into the filed of software. It initially established a parent farm and a hatchery unit in 1986-87 with 10,500 broiler parent birds and an installed hatchery capacity of 3,25,000 day-old chicks pm. In 1995-96, the Company undertook a project to expand its capacity further by adding another 10,500 layer parent birds and also set up a poultry processing plant with a capacity of 2000 birds ph. The project was part financed by a public issue of 35,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 356 lac, in Mar.96.During the year 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity from 69,12,000 numbers to 95,04,000 numbers.The Chicken Processing Plant was commissioned on the 2nd March, 1999.

