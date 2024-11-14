Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PFL INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 14th November 2024 to transact the following business: To take on record the stand alone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As per the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company The Trading Window for transactions in shares of the Company would be closed from October 1st 2024 to November 15th 2024 (both days inclusive) inter alia for the purpose of announcement of the unaudited Financial Results by the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2024 AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT OF THE AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY IN RESPECT OF QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PFL INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 in order to transact the following businesses. 1) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results Standalone of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2) To consider and approve the appointment of Shri Soma Sekhar Marthi Marthi & Co Practicing Company Secretary as secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-24. 3) To fix the date for convening the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4) To consider and approve Directors Report and annexures thereon for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 5) To fix the date of book closure. 6) To consider and approve the appointment of Shri Soma Sekhar Marthi Marthi & Co Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of the Company for financial year 2023-24. 7) To transact such other business as may be required. This has reference to our letter dated 06th August 2024. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on 14th August 2024 the following decisions were taken: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PFL INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for The Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Insiders. The Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares by the Specified Persons shall continue to remain closed till 1st June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30th May 2024 have considered and approved the audited financial statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following, Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Year ended 31st March 2024. Auditors Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Results; Declaration w.r.t Audit report with unmodified opinion on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

PFL INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday 06th May 2024 at 3.30 P.M to transact the following business: 1) To consider writing off certain advances and the financial performance of the company. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 6th May 2024 have decided to write off the Advances given for property in the Books of Account to the extent of Rs. 5,66,26,088/- as on 31st March 2024 as the same have been forfeited since the company was unable to meet its obligations as per the terms and conditions of the said advances. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024