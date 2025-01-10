Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.27
21.44
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.79
0.98
-1.6
-1.74
Net Worth
71.06
22.42
8.67
8.53
Minority Interest
Debt
12.93
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
84
22.42
8.67
8.53
Fixed Assets
18.85
2.11
0.48
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.6
3.27
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.85
2.71
0.36
0.35
Networking Capital
6.24
1.58
7.43
7.49
Inventories
0.23
0
0.89
0.37
Inventory Days
82.46
15.79
Sundry Debtors
0
2.05
1.34
0.28
Debtor Days
124.16
11.95
Other Current Assets
7.02
1.66
7.64
7.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-1.91
-2.31
-0.5
Creditor Days
214.03
21.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.8
-0.22
-0.13
-0.09
Cash
2.46
12.75
0.41
0.2
Total Assets
84
22.42
8.68
8.53
