Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

81.65
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.27

21.44

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.79

0.98

-1.6

-1.74

Net Worth

71.06

22.42

8.67

8.53

Minority Interest

Debt

12.93

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

84

22.42

8.67

8.53

Fixed Assets

18.85

2.11

0.48

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

52.6

3.27

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.85

2.71

0.36

0.35

Networking Capital

6.24

1.58

7.43

7.49

Inventories

0.23

0

0.89

0.37

Inventory Days

82.46

15.79

Sundry Debtors

0

2.05

1.34

0.28

Debtor Days

124.16

11.95

Other Current Assets

7.02

1.66

7.64

7.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-1.91

-2.31

-0.5

Creditor Days

214.03

21.34

Other Current Liabilities

-0.8

-0.22

-0.13

-0.09

Cash

2.46

12.75

0.41

0.2

Total Assets

84

22.42

8.68

8.53

