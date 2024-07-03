Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.24
4.67
5.81
0.02
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.24
4.67
5.81
0.02
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.12
0.76
-0.26
Total Income
5.25
4.68
5.93
0.78
-0.26
Total Expenditure
7.87
8.16
11.39
2.46
1.02
PBIDT
-2.61
-3.47
-5.46
-1.67
-1.28
Interest
0.33
0.26
0.77
0.02
0
PBDT
-2.95
-3.74
-6.23
-1.69
-1.28
Depreciation
0.61
0.57
0.63
0.04
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1
-1.18
-0.53
-0.58
-0.78
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.56
-3.12
-6.33
-1.15
-0.5
Minority Interest After NP
-0.34
-0.44
-0.81
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.22
-2.68
-5.52
-1.15
-0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.07
-0.08
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.15
-2.6
-5.52
-1.15
-0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.73
-0.76
-2.82
-0.54
-0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.27
35.27
35.27
21.44
21.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-49.8
-74.3
-93.97
-8,350
0
PBDTM(%)
-56.29
-80.08
-107.22
-8,450
0
PATM(%)
-48.85
-66.8
-108.95
-5,750
0
