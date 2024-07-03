iifl-logo-icon 1
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

80.08
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.24

4.67

5.81

0.02

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.24

4.67

5.81

0.02

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.12

0.76

-0.26

Total Income

5.25

4.68

5.93

0.78

-0.26

Total Expenditure

7.87

8.16

11.39

2.46

1.02

PBIDT

-2.61

-3.47

-5.46

-1.67

-1.28

Interest

0.33

0.26

0.77

0.02

0

PBDT

-2.95

-3.74

-6.23

-1.69

-1.28

Depreciation

0.61

0.57

0.63

0.04

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1

-1.18

-0.53

-0.58

-0.78

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.56

-3.12

-6.33

-1.15

-0.5

Minority Interest After NP

-0.34

-0.44

-0.81

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.22

-2.68

-5.52

-1.15

-0.5

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.07

-0.08

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.15

-2.6

-5.52

-1.15

-0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.73

-0.76

-2.82

-0.54

-0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.27

35.27

35.27

21.44

21.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-49.8

-74.3

-93.97

-8,350

0

PBDTM(%)

-56.29

-80.08

-107.22

-8,450

0

PATM(%)

-48.85

-66.8

-108.95

-5,750

0

