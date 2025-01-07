Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.93
8.55
0
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-53.93
0
-100
-62.64
Raw materials
-3.57
-8.15
0
-0.49
As % of sales
90.66
95.41
0
110.08
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.06
As % of sales
1.12
0.51
0
14.02
Other costs
-0.18
-0.24
-0.31
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.72
2.81
0
61.87
Operating profit
0.13
0.1
-0.33
-0.38
OPM
3.48
1.25
0
-85.97
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.03
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.14
0.08
-0.37
-0.36
Taxes
0
0
0.4
-0.01
Tax rate
3.47
5.51
-108.93
4.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.09
0.03
-0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.09
0.03
-0.38
yoy growth (%)
55.54
178.26
-108.69
-451.66
NPM
3.68
1.09
0
-85.88
