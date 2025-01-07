iifl-logo-icon 1
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.93

8.55

0

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-53.93

0

-100

-62.64

Raw materials

-3.57

-8.15

0

-0.49

As % of sales

90.66

95.41

0

110.08

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.06

As % of sales

1.12

0.51

0

14.02

Other costs

-0.18

-0.24

-0.31

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.72

2.81

0

61.87

Operating profit

0.13

0.1

-0.33

-0.38

OPM

3.48

1.25

0

-85.97

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.03

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.02

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.14

0.08

-0.37

-0.36

Taxes

0

0

0.4

-0.01

Tax rate

3.47

5.51

-108.93

4.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.09

0.03

-0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.09

0.03

-0.38

yoy growth (%)

55.54

178.26

-108.69

-451.66

NPM

3.68

1.09

0

-85.88

