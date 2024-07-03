Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹78.51
Prev. Close₹76.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.78
Day's High₹78.51
Day's Low₹78.51
52 Week's High₹87.46
52 Week's Low₹31.9
Book Value₹19.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)276.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.27
21.44
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.79
0.98
-1.6
-1.74
Net Worth
71.06
22.42
8.67
8.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.93
8.55
0
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-53.93
0
-100
-62.64
Raw materials
-3.57
-8.15
0
-0.49
As % of sales
90.66
95.41
0
110.08
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.08
-0.37
-0.36
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.4
-0.01
Working capital
-0.05
-0.09
-0.16
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.93
0
-100
-62.64
Op profit growth
28.21
-131.86
-13.1
12.42
EBIT growth
61.7
-123.62
1.95
-7.53
Net profit growth
55.54
178.26
-108.69
-451.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
15.11
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
15.11
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.88
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Venu Madhava Kaparthy
Executive Director
Mini Manikantan
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Vijay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Methuku Nagesh
Non Executive Director
Shreedhara Shetty
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shankarappa Nagaraja Vinaya Babu
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Sudheer Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasanna Subramanya Bhat.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in March, 1989 at Hyderabad, Telangana are the suppliers of Quality Grade range of speciality chemicals, skin care, hospital care and generic products in the areas of Orthopedic, Neuro and Gastro etc. The technical team uses quality proven chemical compounds and standard processing methods maintaining proper hygiene standards. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Generics, Bulk Drugs in various forms like tablets, capsules, liquids and powders etc., in allopathic and herbal Ayurvedic and Natural drug formulation. Emergent Bio Naturals Limited (EBNL) was amalgamated with the Company in 2019-20 and the Scheme of Amalgamation was effective on September 27, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme, 69,05,734 Equity Shares were allotted to Shareholders of Emergent Bio Naturals Limited on November 27, 2019. The Company acquired 25.5% stake as 1st tranche in Anugraha Chemicals, a Partnership Firm, registered under Karnataka Partnership Rules, 1954 on February 1, 2023.
The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹276.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹31.9 and ₹87.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 68.47%, 1 Year at 36.63%, 6 Month at 64.98%, 3 Month at 95.98% and 1 Month at 14.47%.
