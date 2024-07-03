iifl-logo-icon 1
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

78.51
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:32:00 PM

  • Open78.51
  • Day's High78.51
  • 52 Wk High87.46
  • Prev. Close76.98
  • Day's Low78.51
  • 52 Wk Low 31.9
  • Turnover (lac)7.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)276.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

78.51

Prev. Close

76.98

Turnover(Lac.)

7.78

Day's High

78.51

Day's Low

78.51

52 Week's High

87.46

52 Week's Low

31.9

Book Value

19.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

276.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.19%

Non-Promoter- 94.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.27

21.44

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.79

0.98

-1.6

-1.74

Net Worth

71.06

22.42

8.67

8.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.93

8.55

0

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-53.93

0

-100

-62.64

Raw materials

-3.57

-8.15

0

-0.49

As % of sales

90.66

95.41

0

110.08

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.08

-0.37

-0.36

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.4

-0.01

Working capital

-0.05

-0.09

-0.16

-0.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.93

0

-100

-62.64

Op profit growth

28.21

-131.86

-13.1

12.42

EBIT growth

61.7

-123.62

1.95

-7.53

Net profit growth

55.54

178.26

-108.69

-451.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

15.11

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

15.11

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.88

0

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Venu Madhava Kaparthy

Executive Director

Mini Manikantan

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Vijay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Methuku Nagesh

Non Executive Director

Shreedhara Shetty

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shankarappa Nagaraja Vinaya Babu

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Sudheer Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasanna Subramanya Bhat.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in March, 1989 at Hyderabad, Telangana are the suppliers of Quality Grade range of speciality chemicals, skin care, hospital care and generic products in the areas of Orthopedic, Neuro and Gastro etc. The technical team uses quality proven chemical compounds and standard processing methods maintaining proper hygiene standards. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Generics, Bulk Drugs in various forms like tablets, capsules, liquids and powders etc., in allopathic and herbal Ayurvedic and Natural drug formulation. Emergent Bio Naturals Limited (EBNL) was amalgamated with the Company in 2019-20 and the Scheme of Amalgamation was effective on September 27, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme, 69,05,734 Equity Shares were allotted to Shareholders of Emergent Bio Naturals Limited on November 27, 2019. The Company acquired 25.5% stake as 1st tranche in Anugraha Chemicals, a Partnership Firm, registered under Karnataka Partnership Rules, 1954 on February 1, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹276.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹31.9 and ₹87.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 68.47%, 1 Year at 36.63%, 6 Month at 64.98%, 3 Month at 95.98% and 1 Month at 14.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.81 %

