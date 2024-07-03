iifl-logo-icon 1
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

80.02
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in March, 1989 at Hyderabad, Telangana are the suppliers of Quality Grade range of speciality chemicals, skin care, hospital care and generic products in the areas of Orthopedic, Neuro and Gastro etc. The technical team uses quality proven chemical compounds and standard processing methods maintaining proper hygiene standards. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Generics, Bulk Drugs in various forms like tablets, capsules, liquids and powders etc., in allopathic and herbal Ayurvedic and Natural drug formulation. Emergent Bio Naturals Limited (EBNL) was amalgamated with the Company in 2019-20 and the Scheme of Amalgamation was effective on September 27, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme, 69,05,734 Equity Shares were allotted to Shareholders of Emergent Bio Naturals Limited on November 27, 2019. The Company acquired 25.5% stake as 1st tranche in Anugraha Chemicals, a Partnership Firm, registered under Karnataka Partnership Rules, 1954 on February 1, 2023.

