Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting(AGM)and other AGM related matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th August 2024, for approval of Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2023-24 and AGM related matters. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Prasanna Subramanya Bhat (Membership No. A48828) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 14th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024 at their meeting held on May 28, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Director in their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr.Kashinath Sahu as Secretarial Auditor of the Company and T.N. Raghavendra as Internal Auditor of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our material subsidiary Adita Bio Sys Private Limited in their meeting held on Thursday, 23rd May 2024, considered and approved the appointment of Mr.Methuku Nagesh (DIN: 01634324) as an Independent Director, Dr. Prasad S (DIN: 0009659723) as Non executive Non Independent Director and Mr.Balagangadhara B.C. (DIN: 0009658079) as Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further the Board of Directors also noted the resignations of Mr.Samuel Sharmanraj Sourappa (DIN: 7004978), Mr. Chetan Basavaraju (DIN: 8154725) and Mr.Kondapura Jayadevappa Shivakumar (DIN: 10249553) from the positions of the Directors of the Company This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our material subsidiary Adita Bio Sys Private Limited in their meeting held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 considered and approved Mr.Kashinath Sahu as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

We hereby inform that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e; March 02, 2024, approved the allotment of 1,28,56,578 fully paid up Equity Shares for the Consideration other than cash on Preferential Basis by way of Private Placement. We hereby inform that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e, March 02, 2024 approved the allotment of 12856578 fully paid-up Equity Shares for the Consideration other than cash on Preferential Basis by way of Private Placement. The details as required under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 are given in the attached intimation.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024