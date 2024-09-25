|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|The Board decided to convene the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the SEBI Circulars and MCA Circulars, allowing the Companies to hold the Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other AudioVisual Means. Outcome of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25, September 2024, i.e., Today, at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
